Canada-wide warrant for Winnipeg man accused of robbery, assault

Winnipeg police are searching for a 28-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant following recent robbery and assault investigations.

Derek James McDonald is wanted for being unlawfully at large and has warrants for robberies with a weapon. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police said the robberies occurred on Dec. 10.

According to police, the first robbery saw an adult driver and a senior passenger give a ride to an acquaintance to the 600 block of St. Anne’s Road.

When they arrived at their destination, the suspect allegedly threatened to rob them while armed with bear spray.

The victims had nothing to turn over, and the suspect left the vehicle.

Later in the day, police received another report about a robbery and an assault with bear spray in the 600 block of St. Anne’s Road.

A small group of people were at a home, including the suspect from the first report, police said.

An argument took place, with a person at the home threatened with bear spray and robbed of their money.

The victim ran outside to a waiting vehicle, with the suspect following him and discharging the bear spray into the vehicle, hitting another person inside.

A toddler was seated in the vehicle, but was not hit with the spray.

Police said McDonald is considered dangerous, and if he is seen, should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his location can call police at 204-986-8430 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.