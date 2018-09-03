

The Ontario Provincial Police and Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad are asking for public’s help to find a federal offender for breaching his parole.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 57-year-old Ronald Countryman.

Countryman is in the midst of serving a ten-year, two month sentence for driving a vehicle while disqualified, impaired driving and possession of stolen property.

He’s previously served five federal sentences.

Police said was last seen in the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. area and is known to frequent shelters and food banks. Authorities believe he is headed west to avoid being caught, and has mentioned Winnipeg as his final stop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario’s ROPE Squad at 1-800-870-7673, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 9-1-1.