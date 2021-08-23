WINNIPEG -- A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a suspect in a shooting that left a 45-year-old woman dead in Winnipeg one week ago.

The Winnipeg Police Service announced the warrant for Laura Fay Buboire, 30, of Winnipeg. She is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, armed robbery using a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The warrant was issued in response to the shooting death of 45-year-old Deena Anne Markwick of Winnipeg.

On Aug. 16, police were called to the 500 block of Young Street after receiving a report a woman was shot. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she died from her injuries.

Buboire is approximately five-foot-four and weighs 134 pounds with a medium build. She has green eyes and may have red or brown hair.

Police said if Buboire is seen in public, she should not be approached, and 911 should be called. In addition, anyone with information on this case can call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.