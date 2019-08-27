A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Winnipeg man after a 26-year-old man was shot dead on Aug. 22.

Emergency crews went to the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue around 9:30 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot.

The man, who has been identified as Kyle Allan Malanchuk, was taken to hospital but died soon after.

The homicide unit investigated and issued a warrant for arrest for Bradley Shawn Thomas, 24, for a number of charges, including second-degree murder.

Thomas is described as being five foot seven, around 131 pounds with a thin build. He has brown eyes and is believed to have short black hair and several tattoos on his right arm.

Police are cautioning people to not approach Thomas.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911, and those with other information that could help investigators should call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.