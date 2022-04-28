Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

GENEVA -

Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway.

Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1.

Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group at 9-0 and book a spot directly into the semifinals.

Norway was one of three teams to finish atop the Group A standings at 7-2, but finished behind Switzerland and Sweden in the tiebreaking draw shot challenge.

Switzerland moved on to the semifinals, while Sweden and Germany will meet in the other qualification game.

The qualification games and semifinals are scheduled for Friday, with the medal games on Saturday.