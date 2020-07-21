WINNIPEG -- The Canadian Mennonite University (CMU) announced last week it will be offering in-person classes and on-campus living this coming fall.

According to a news release from the university, all in-person classes will include online learning tools as well. These hybrid courses will involve both in-class and out-of-class work, and allow the university the flexibility to move fully online if public health guidelines mandate the closure of the campus.

In this hybrid learning model, students are expected to go to class unless they have any symptoms, are immuno-compromised, live with a family member who is at greater risk, face discomfort due to pandemic-related risks, or are living in another country.

The school asks students to stay home if they have symptoms, self-quarantine as required by Manitoba Health, and complete the training for on-campus protocols. It urges students to be diligent about hygiene, maintain physical distancing, wear non-medical masks when requested, and respect the guidelines for social interaction.

As for changes on the campus, CMU said it will be releasing a ‘Return to Campus’ manual on July 31, and will train students on practices and protocols.

It added it will set up hand sanitization and hygiene stations around the campus, as well as signage to direct people around the school. The university will also be enforcing physical distancing and limiting the amount of non-students who come onto the campus.

Those who are living in the CMU dorm will be assigned a single room, but will be allowed to go into other people’s rooms with the necessary restrictions. The university said it will frequently sanitize washrooms and high-touch areas, will set up signage, and reduce occupancy in lounges.

The school will also provide meal plans with takeout options and scheduled sittings, and will restrict who can come into the dorms.

The university said it will continue to provide the following services both in-person and online: student supports, spiritual formation and counselling services.

Varsity sports will resume, while following the province’s public health directives. There will be no spectators at on-campus games, with the exception of soccer.

The university noted its four principles for the fall semester include prioritizing health, safety and community building; ensuring safety; prioritizing the student experience by limiting the public’s access to the campus; and adhering to the province’s public health guidelines.

Other post-secondary institutions in the province, including the University of Winnipeg, the University of Manitoba, Brandon University and Red River College, have announced plans to hold classes primarily through online learning in the fall.