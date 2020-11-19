WINNIPEG -- A team from the Canadian Armed Forces is in a northern Manitoba First Nation that has been hit hard by COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the military confirmed a reconnaissance team of about eight people arrived at the Opaskwayak Cree Nation on Thursday to assess the impact of COVID-19 in the community, as well as in The Pas.

The team, which is based out of the Canadian Forces Base in Shilo, is in the community to see how the military will respond should it be called in by provincial authorities.

"It is just an assessment at this point in time. We have not received a formal request for assistance, and we can't do anything until that is determined," said Lori Truscott, the public affairs spokesperson for CFB Shilo.

"In an abundance of caution, we are conducting the assessment so that we can be prepared if that request comes in so we know what we're dealing with."

