WINNIPEG -- As more businesses and services reopen in Manitoba, the Canadian Museum For Human Rights said it is ready to begin welcoming back visitors.

The museum, located near The Forks, will reopen its doors on June 17, it announced Wednesday morning.

“Everyone in Manitoba, we want to see you,” said Maureen Fitzhenry, spokesperson for the museum. “We think that this is a really great place to come after being cooped up for a long time at home.”

According to a release from the museum, it will be open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum said it has introduced an online timed-entry ticket system to ensure physical distancing, allowing visitors to choose one of three two-hour time slots to visit the museum.

Fitzhenry said the museum’s large space will make it easy for attendees to practice physical distancing.

“We are a 263,000 square foot museum, so it’s going to be really easy for you to stay two metres away from other visitors,” she said.

All hands-on interactive features at the museum, such as touch screens, will not be available, and the Israel Asper Tower of Hope will be closed, as will the ERA Bistro.

Visitors and staff will be asked to complete Manitoba's COVID-19 online screening tool before arriving at the museum, a release states.

Throughout the summer, the museum will grant free admission to frontline workers on Fridays, if they reserve tickets online on the museum's website.

"We want to show appreciation to people in our community who've been out there doing their jobs during the pandemic - from health care workers and grocery store employees to taxi drivers, delivery people, utility workers and many others," said John Young, president and CEO of the museum, in a statement.

The news comes as more museums in Manitoba begin plans to reopen their doors.

The Manitoba Museum announced Tuesday it will reopen to the public beginning on June 13, and only on weekends for the time being.