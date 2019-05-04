

CTV Winnipeg





The Canadian Red Cross will be providing help for the Shamattawa First Nation in northeastern Manitoba after its water treatment plant failed.

The Red Cross is flying in more than 14,000 litres of bottled water to the community from Thompson, Man. The water is expected to last the community three days.

The support is part of an agreement made between the Canadian Red Cross and the federal government to administer disaster assistance to First Nations in Manitoba.