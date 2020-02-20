Canadian rinks book semifinal spots at world junior championships
Curling rocks are shown Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, during a media demonstration the day before the opening ceremonies of the USA Curling Nationals in Everett, Wash.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ted S. Warren
KRASNOYARSK, RUSSIA -- The Canadian women and men have secured semifinal spots at the world junior curling championships.
Jacques Gauthier's Manitoba men's rink improved to a tournament-best 7-1 with a 6-1 win over host Russia skip Andrey Dudov on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Mackenzie Zacharias's Manitoba women's rink upped its record to 6-1 with a 7-4 win over Denmark's Mathilde Halse.
Zacharias, third Karlee Burgess, second Emily Zacharias and lead Lauren Lenentine are second behind Korea (7-0) with two draws left in the round-robin.
Denmark, Russia and Japan are all 4-3, while Latvia and Switzerland both are 3-4.
Canada wraps up the round-robin with games against Latvia and Korea.