KRASNOYARSK, RUSSIA -- The Canadian women and men have secured semifinal spots at the world junior curling championships.

Jacques Gauthier's Manitoba men's rink improved to a tournament-best 7-1 with a 6-1 win over host Russia skip Andrey Dudov on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Zacharias's Manitoba women's rink upped its record to 6-1 with a 7-4 win over Denmark's Mathilde Halse.

Zacharias, third Karlee Burgess, second Emily Zacharias and lead Lauren Lenentine are second behind Korea (7-0) with two draws left in the round-robin.

Denmark, Russia and Japan are all 4-3, while Latvia and Switzerland both are 3-4.

Canada wraps up the round-robin with games against Latvia and Korea.