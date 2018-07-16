

CTV Winnipeg





Provincial and state legislators are meeting in Winnipeg over the next few days for a conference that aims to help build cross-border relationships between the two countries.

The Midwestern Legislative Conference, which runs from Sunday to Wednesday, will host legislators from Manitoba, Ontario Saskatchewan, Alberta and 11 Midwestern states.

This annual meeting gives policy makers the opportunity to discuss common issues. This year NAFTA is expected to be a hot topic at the conference, along with trade, health care and the environment.

“Often what will come out of these meetings is we’ll draft resolutions that we agree in common for example, and so there have been resolutions to talk about the spirit of NAFTA and how we agree with the spirit of NAFTA and we want to bring those forward to the representatives in Canada and national representatives in Washington in the United States,” Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

Some of the featured speaker at this year’s meeting include Roberta Bondar and former premier Gary Doer.