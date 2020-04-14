WINNIPEG -- Manitoba events continue to be cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 in the province.

-The 2020 CAA Worst Roads campaign would usually start at the end of March and run for four weeks. CAA Manitoba announced Tuesday they want to help stop the spread of the virus and ask people stay safe and stay home.

-For the first time in 19 years, the summer event Super-Spike has also announced they will not be holding an event this year. It brings together volleyball players from all over the province to enjoy the sport for two days in July.

-The Manitoba Filipino Street Festival, which was scheduled for June 12 and 14 has announced the event is cancelled.