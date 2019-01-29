Featured
Cancellations continue as cold weather remains
A prolonged stretch of cold weather is expected across Manitoba, causing closures and cancellations. (File image)
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 5:13AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, January 31, 2019 6:13AM CST
A prolonged stretch of cold weather has hit Manitoba, causing closures and cancellations.
The following is a list of school, bus and street closures for Jan. 31, which will continue to be updated throughout the day:
On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that several school divisions in Winnipeg had cancelled buses for the Thursday, Jan. 31 run, including:
- Winnipeg School Division
- Pembina Trails School Division
- Seven Oaks School Division
- River East-Transcona School Division
- Louis Riel School Division
- St. James-Assiniboia School Division
- Franco-Manitoban School Division (DSFM)
- There are no buses or classes at Peguis Central School, but staff are to report.
- For the DSFM there will be no buses with the exception of the Saint-Lazare region.
- There are no classes or buses in Sunrise School Division Region 2 and 3, but staff are to still report.
- All schools are closed in Sagkeeng First Nation.