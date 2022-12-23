Cancelled flights leave passengers unable to reach their destination in time for Christmas

Airlines have proactively cancelled flights, which is impacting trips out of Winnipeg. (Source: Josh Crabb, CTV News Winnipeg) Airlines have proactively cancelled flights, which is impacting trips out of Winnipeg. (Source: Josh Crabb, CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings

As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island