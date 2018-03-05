A Manitoba family is looking for the public’s help after an incident involving an off-leash dog.

Daughters Sandi Duncan and Susan Spiropoulos say a large dog charged their 81-year-old mother Shirley Macdonald. The force of the animal knocked her to the ground and sent her to hospital with serious injuries.

It happened in Brandon near Victoria Avenue East and Russell Street on Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m..

“It was hitting me like a brick wall,” said Macdonald from her hospital bed.

Macdonald was leaving a gathering with a cancer support group when a large beige dog came rushing at her and pushed her backwards. She laid on the ground, bleeding.

Friday she was flown from Brandon by air ambulance to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

Macdonald's right arm is swollen, she has three stitches to her head, and has undergone surgery for two breaks in her leg.

“We don't know what's going with the cat scan and we don't know what’s going on with her back,” said Spiropoulos.

Macdonald’s daughters said the incident is especially hard because she’s already survived having cancer five times and is a very active volunteer.

"It's brutal because I've seen her go through all the cancers. It's very tough,” said Spiropoulos.

“She's really brave, but this is just like, really?" said Duncan.

Macdonald's daughters don't blame the dog, but are frustrated it wasn’t on a leash.

They say two women appeared to be with the dog. They say one of the women did alert someone about their mother's fall, but neither of them stuck around.

Now Macdonald can't volunteer and has lost her independence.

"Her life's ended as she knows it, because she will not walk, she will not go and do these things for a long time, and so all the people who she [does caregiving for], they lose too. So this lose-lose," said Duncan.

The City of Brandon's pet bylaw says dogs are not allowed to run at large except in designated off-leash dog parks. It also says dogs must be on a leash except when on the owner's premises.

The family said they reported the incident to police. Brandon police didn't have anyone to speak about details of the case Monday.