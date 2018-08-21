

CTV Winnipeg





CancerCare Manitoba (CCMB) said it will notify people who may not have received full doses of their chemotherapy drugs after defending their decision to not inform patients.

Around 1,000 people across the country did not receive proper dosages of their medications. In Manitoba, 175 patients who take three specific anti-cancer drugs were impacted by underdosing.

CCMB is now apologizing after they chose not to tell clients. The health agency said they didn’t say anything initially because the risk is low and didn’t want to create unnecessary anxiety.

CCMB will be calling the affected patients this week and is now using a different system to deliver the drugs.

As previously reported, CancerCare Ontario launched a review after a healthcare worker noticed that medication was being left in the IV tubing of cancer patients receiving chemotherapy infusions. The review found “more than the expected expected amounts” of drugs were being left in the tubing.