WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen announced on Thursday that the provincial government will be providing $50,000 to Candace House to help support families of victims that are going through the criminal justice system.

“Since opening its doors in 2018, Candace House has increased access to justice, and created awareness of the impact of violent crime in our communities for victims and survivors,” said Cullen in a news release.

“This funding will ensure that families who have lost a loved one through crime and are navigating the court system have the support they desperately need,” said Cecilly Hildebrand, executive director of Candace House, in a news release. “We are proud to continue partnering with the province in providing this ground-breaking and first-of-its-kind service."

The agency was created by Wilma and Cliff Derksen who became advocates for victims after losing their daughter Candace to homicide. It provides safe spaces for victims, survivors, and loved ones attending court.

Cullen said Candace House also needs donations from Manitobans and encourages people to consider donating.

For more information on Candace House, people can visit the organization's website.