Featured
Candidate for mayor pledges to lower transit fares
In a news release former city transit driver Don Woodstock says if elected he would cut all fares by 50 cents. (File image)
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 11:41AM CST
A Winnipeg mayoral candidate wants to give bus riders a break.
In a news release former city transit driver Don Woodstock says if elected he would cut all fares by 50 cents.
Woodstock says he’d also explore the idea of making transit free for all riders, converting the bus fleet to electric and building light rail.
The candidate says infrastructure money announced this week from Ottawa can make this a reality.