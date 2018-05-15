

CTV Winnipeg





Health Canada is recalling a brand of candle holders that could pose a fire and burn hazard.

The 3-tier Haunted Townhouse Candle Holders were produced by The Michaels Companies, Inc. private brand Ashland.

The company has received one report of a fire incident in Canada so far.

No injuries have been reported.

About 375 of the affected products were sold in Canada between July and November of 2017.

The government says you should stop using the candle immediately and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

More information is available on the Health Canada website.