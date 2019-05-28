

CTV Winnipeg





Family and friends gathered outside of a home on Alfred Avenue Monday to remember the city’s latest homicide victim.

Winnipeg police aren’t releasing the victim’s name, but family identified him as 17-year-old Dorian Anderson.

Winnipeg police said around 9:20 p.m. Sunday officers were called to the home on Alfred Avenue because several people were fighting.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died of his injuries.

