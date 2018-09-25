

The province has expanded the powers of police cadets, safety officers and river patrols in time for the legalization of cannabis.

The auxiliary forces, which include community safety officers and First Nations safety officers, will be able to enforce laws against using cannabis in public, possessing it if under the age of 19 and providing cannabis to someone under the legal age.

The changes go into effect the same day cannabis will be legalized for recreational use, Oct. 17.

The expansion will also see Winnipeg Police Service cadets able to take trespassers into custody and enforce tobacco smoking bans, while members of the police service’s river patrol unit, who are paid civilians, will now be able to enforce comparable liquor offenses, restrictions under The Off-Road Vehicles Act, some licensing restrictions and they’ll be able to take intoxicated people into custody.

Community safety officers and First Nations safety officers, when the community funding them agrees, along with local police and the province, will be given expanded authority to apprehend trespassers. Community safety officers will be able to enforce some Highway Traffic Act restrictions.