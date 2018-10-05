In less than two weeks marijuana will be legal in Canada, but that doesn’t mean courts will stop hearing cases related to cannabis. Lawyers say they still expect to be dealing with them under the new rules.

"I don't think there's anything inherently contradictory in it,” said Winnipeg criminal defence lawyer Karl Gowenlcok. “It's saying there is a legal way to consume cannabis, there's a legal way to get it, there's a legal way to produce it.”

“If you're going to go outside of that, it's going to remain in the realm of criminal sanction and law."

On Oct. 17, when the Cannabis Act comes into force across the country, people in Manitoba aged 19 and older will be able to buy legal cannabis from stores.

Possessing, producing, distributing and selling marijuana outside the legal system will remain illegal and could result in criminal penalties.

Manitoba's chief federal prosecutor, Ian Mahon, said possessing illegal marijuana is still an offence under the Cannabis Act and will be prosecuted. In an email to CTV News Mahon said the number of cases will depend on enforcement.

"All cases or charges under the Cannabis Act will be dealt with through the courts. A fine may be an appropriate sentence but there are other options as well through the courts. The presiding judge will have the jurisdiction to impose a sentence within the appropriate range. Part 2 of the Cannabis Act relating to "a ticketing regime" is not currently an option."

Laws imposed by the province could result in a ticket or a charge being laid.

“Police will lay charges under federal or provincial legislation. Offences under the federal Cannabis Act will be prosecuted by the federal Public Prosecution Service of Canada. Provincial offences related to cannabis are posted online and will be handled in the same way as other provincial matters,” said an emailed statement from Manitoba Justice. “The enforcement agency will issue the ticket or lay a charge, and the person will receive information about payment options and court attendance. As with anyone facing a provincial offence, the person is also entitled to speak with a provincial prosecutor who can review their case.”

In most provinces you will be allowed to grow four plants at home, except in Manitoba and Quebec which have banned personal cultivation.

If you’re busted growing in Manitoba you could have to pay a $2500 fine, and growing more than four plants may lead to a harsher penalty.

"Beyond that it's just as it is now, a very serious charge of production of a scheduled substance, with a maximum sentence of 14 years," said Gowenlock.

The Manitoba government has given new powers to police cadets, First Nation safety officers and the river patrol to enforce laws banning public consumption, laws Gowenlock thinks could face constitutional challenges.

"For people who don't own their own home who are renters, people in retirement homes, there will be no legal place for them to smoke marijuana,” said Gowenlock.

Despite the new rules cannabis advocate Steven Stairs said he still sees legalization as a win.

"I think overall we're not going to fear the same persecution as we have in the past,” said Stairs. "Canadians will be able to go buy a quality, sourced product that's been tested and approved and they have some sort of regulations behind it."

The Winnipeg Police Service said it will be releasing a statement on enforcement, resources and training surrounding cannabis in the coming weeks.