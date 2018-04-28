In a suburb of Auckland, New Zealand, a wall near a primary school is part of a new frontier for Tina Fontaine's life and story.

Painter Emily Gardner, who grew up in Regina, Sask. created a mural of the slain Indigenous 15-year-old after the girl’s life reminded her of the kids she met and her own experiences.

“It wasn't okay with me, and I didn't think it should be okay. Not with other Canadians but anybody around the world,” Gardner told CTV News about Fontaine.

As a child, Gardner lived a foster family and group home for about two and half years.

She said the mural took five hours to paint over two days.

“I wanted to show she's a child. She was a sweet young girl who had a positive impact on the people around her and I hope we don't forget that,” said Gardner.

Great Aunt Thelma Favel raised Fontaine in Sagkeeng First Nation about 120 kilometers north of Winnipeg.

“It just captures everything about her. The life that she had in her eye. Her smile. Everything about that mural represents Tina,” said Favel.

Community leaders have blamed child welfare programs, racism and the justice system for failing Fontaine.

In August 2014, her body was found in the Red River, wrapped in a duvet cover, weighed down with rocks .

Favel said she wishes everyone could have known Fontaine, a girl full of love.

“All I want is just her, but I can't have that anymore, but people like this are just making her come alive to me again and I know she's still here.”

Favel said she still can't wrap her head around the final weeks of Fontaine's life, when she left home for Winnipeg to reconnect with her birth mother and ended up on the streets.

Favel said the mural gives her hope.

“She had so much love for everybody and she still does,” she said.

Gardner said people in Auckland, might not recognize Fontaine, but many will often seek out the meaning of her work after seeing it.

"She was a child and this horrible thing happened to her, and we need to do better," said Gardner.