

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg musician said someone broke into her car over the weekend and stole her violin.

Betty Asseiro’s car was parked in the Smith Street parkade when the incident happened sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“Just so incredibly sad. I just hope it’s safe,” she said.

Asseiro said she tucked her violin under a pair of ski pants under the seat before leaving the car.

“It’s pretty distinct. It’s black, rectangular case, one backpack strap and a broken handle with a blue wrap around it,” said Asseiro.

She added that the piano holds a huge sentimental value for her and she hopes it shows up in a pawn shop or in another safe place.

For now, Asseiro is renting a violin so she can play with the Winnipeg Pops Orchestra this coming Sunday.