Car crash involving on-duty Winnipeg officers being investigated

The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a car crash from last month that involved two on-duty Winnipeg Police Service officers.

The investigation began on Jan. 31, when RCMP received a report of a car crash on Highway 1, near Prawda in the RM of Reynolds.

The investigation determined that a car was being driven westbound on the highway. The crash then occurred when a second car got on the highway from a parked position.

The driver of the westbound car, a 22-year-old man from Alberta, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two on-duty Winnipeg police officers were in the second car. They were taken to a Winnipeg hospital, where they were treated for their injuries and released.

Manitoba’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit, was informed of the crash and is taking on a monitoring role in the investigation.

The RCMP continues to investigate.

