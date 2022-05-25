Car crash prompts Wednesday morning road closures in Winnipeg's West End

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking people to avoid an area in the city’s West End following a car crash.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash took place on Wednesday morning around 3 a.m. at the intersection of St. Matthews Avenue and Ingersoll Street.

As of 6:15 a.m., St. Matthews Avenue between Sherburn Street and Ingersoll Street is closed.

Police officers are on scene and ask drivers to avoid the area.

At this time, police did not have information on whether anyone was hurt in the crash.