Car crash prompts Wednesday morning road closures in Winnipeg's West End
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking people to avoid an area in the city’s West End following a car crash.
According to police, the two-vehicle crash took place on Wednesday morning around 3 a.m. at the intersection of St. Matthews Avenue and Ingersoll Street.
As of 6:15 a.m., St. Matthews Avenue between Sherburn Street and Ingersoll Street is closed.
Police officers are on scene and ask drivers to avoid the area.
At this time, police did not have information on whether anyone was hurt in the crash.
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas elementary school shooting
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.
Society 'may not survive' Putin's war, says billionaire George Soros
Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have marked the start of "a third world war," and Russian President Vladimir Putin must be defeated "as soon as possible" if the world wants to preserve civilization, said billionaire and philanthropist George Soros.
Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
Biden makes urgent call for new firearms restrictions after Texas school shooting
Lamenting a uniquely American tragedy, an anguished and angry U.S. President Joe Biden delivered an urgent call for new restrictions on firearms Tuesday night after a gunman shot and killed 19 children at a Texas elementary school.
Sandy Hook senator begs for gun compromise: 'What are we doing?'
Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation addressing the nation's gun violence problem as the latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
U.K. 'partygate' report blames culture of Johnson's office
A report into lockdown-breaching U.K. government parties published Wednesday said blame for a 'culture' of rule-breaking in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office must rest with those at the top.
Donald Trump-backed challenger loses Georgia primary
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue on Tuesday after a furious push by the former president to punish Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results. Kemp's victory sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary.
Conservative leadership candidates meet in Quebec for party's French-language debate
Candidates running for leadership of the federal Conservative party will appear on stage tonight for its French-language debate.
RCMP suspend flights at Victoria International Airport after suspicious package discovered
Travellers who have a flight planned at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) on Tuesday afternoon are being warned of travel disruptions due to police activity.
Sask. reports record number of new HIV cases
Saskatchewan healthcare officials announced that the province underwent a record breaking increase of new HIV cases, with 237 new diagnoses in 2021.
Sask. residential school survivor says awareness is growing one year after Kamloops discovery
As more unmarked graves are discovered near the sites of former residential schools, survivors say validation and awareness are two key outcomes from the findings.
Regina COVID-19 viral levels rebound in latest wastewater analysis: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater levels have bounced back up again in the latest analysis from the University of Regina, following several weeks of a downward trend.
Saskatoon police seek 2nd suspect in Nutana shooting death
Saskatoon police are searching for a second suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in the city's Nutana neighbourhood.
-
Parking, hotels and space: How Saskatoon city council will pick a downtown arena site
Saskatoon City Council has approved the criteria to be used in selecting a site for a downtown arena and convention centre.
Another 2 to 3 days to reconnect Ottawa, but progress being made: Hydro Ottawa
City officials in Ottawa say it could be another two to three days to restore power, but Hydro Ottawa is assuring the community that progress is being made.
Toronto radio personality 'on hiatus' after human rights complaint filed by former co-host
Toronto radio host John Derringer was absent from Q107's 'Derringer in the Morning' Tuesday after former colleague Jennifer Valentyne posted a lengthy video on social media over the weekend alleging harassment and gender discrimination within the workplace.
Oilers outlast Flames to grab 3-1 series lead
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his second goal of the night with 3:27 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in the teams' second-round playoff series.
Defence says man had no choice but to shoot hunters in Alberta roadside confrontation
A lawyer representing an Alberta man accused of killing two Métis hunters says his client had no choice but to shoot the men to protect himself, his father and younger brother.
Clean up, power restoration efforts underway after destructive Ontario storm
Crews are working to restore power to more than 150,000 Ontario customers who are still without hydro after a deadly storm swept through the province on Saturday.
All four Ontario party leaders holding in-person events for the first time in days
All four of Ontario's main party leaders are on the physical campaign trail today for the first time in nearly a week.
Cross-examination continues for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to return to the stand today at his sex assault trial.
Oilers outlast Flames to grab 3-1 series lead
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his second goal of the night with 3:27 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in the teams' second-round playoff series.
'It was just really fast': Dog bite leaves Claresholm, Alta. girl with 16 stitches in her face
An 11-year-old girl from Claresholm, Alta. is recovering after being attacked by a dog last Thursday.
Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
Canada shipping vaccines to Quebec as province confirms 15 monkeypox cases
The federal government is sending vaccines and other 'therapeutics' to Quebec to deal with a recent outbreak of monkeypox that has grown to 15 confirmed cases.
Severe power outages continue after Quebec storm
Tens of thousands of Quebec homes remain in the dark days after an intense storm swept through the province.
Another 2 to 3 days to reconnect Ottawa, but progress being made: Hydro Ottawa
City officials in Ottawa say it could be another two to three days to restore power, but Hydro Ottawa is assuring the community that progress is being made.
Ottawa schools with power to reopen Wednesday
Ottawa schools that have power will be open Wednesday, but many schools remain closed.
Mass shooting inquiry: Two senior Mounties exempted from cross-examination
Two lawyers are criticizing a decision Tuesday to allow senior RCMP witnesses to avoid cross-examination before the inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
Mapping program Mounties struggled to open could have helped contain N.S. mass killer
A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to -- but couldn't open -- during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.
Active 2022 Atlantic hurricane season expected, with up to 21 named storms
The Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to Nov. 30, is expected to be a busy one. Experts from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration out of the United States, along with those from the Canadian Hurricane Centre, released predictions for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season Tuesday.
Storm cleanup continues in Waterloo region
Power has now been fully restored in Waterloo region, but cleanup efforts will continue for a few days.
Ticket-holders feel 'conned' after race rescheduled to venue 150 km away on different date
Some local fitness enthusiasts are looking for their money back after purchasing tickets to a popular extreme obstacle course event.
Apple trees planted at former residential school in Brantford, Ont.
A fruit once forbidden to children at the former Mohawk Institute residential school in Brantford, Ont. will grow on the grounds once again.
Suspicious package shuts down Victoria airport
The discovery of a suspicious package forced the shutdown of Victoria International Airport on Tuesday, stranding hundreds of travellers and preventing a number of planes from landing on schedule.
B.C. couple says cancer treatment costing more than $1,200 a month, calls for more support
A Coquitlam couple says they’ve been paying more than $1,000 a month for a cancer treatment, even though the drug that’s not being fully covered is already approved and funded in B.C.
Time is money: B.C. doctors' group proposes 'overnight' fix for primary care crisis
A new advocacy group of B.C. family doctors is coming forward to say the primary care crisis in the province isn’t the result of too few physicians, but a matter of priorities and compensation that could be solved virtually overnight.
RCMP suspend flights at Victoria International Airport after suspicious package discovered
Travellers who have a flight planned at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) on Tuesday afternoon are being warned of travel disruptions due to police activity.
'Freak accident': Logging truck crash snarls traffic near Courtenay, B.C.
Police were at the scene of a serious crash near Courtenay, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon.
Man drowns while swimming in Nanaimo lake
Police say a man in his late 30s drowned while swimming in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday evening.