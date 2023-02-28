Car crash sends pedestrian to hospital in critical condition: Winnipeg police
A 20-year-old man was in critical condition on Monday night following a car crash in Winnipeg’s Fort Garry area.
The crash, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, took place just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Bison Drive and Markham Road.
The pedestrian, who is a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The driver involved in the crash remained on scene.
Police closed westbound Bison Drive near Markham Road in order to investigate, but as of Tuesday morning, Bison Drive was reopened to traffic.
The police’s traffic division is investigating.
