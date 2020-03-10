WINNIPEG -- A car has crashed into a tree on a residential property on Logan Avenue at Weston Street in Winnipeg on Tuesday morning.

Images from the scene show damage to the front-end of the silver vehicle following the crash outside a house.

Fire trucks have left the scene, but lights aren’t working at the intersection of Logan and Weston. It should be treated as a four-way stop.

The resident of the home where the crash took place told CTV News Winnipeg he was awakened by the crash at 5:30 a.m. and called 911. He notes the car was driven by a man who was talking and conscious by the time emergency crews arrived.

There is debris on the sidewalk and a knocked down light standard on Weston.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the city for more information.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Alex Brown