Car flipped and on fire at Portage Avenue
Published Sunday, June 28, 2020 9:27AM CST
A car flipped over and caught fire on Portage Avenue. (Source: CTV News/Dan Timmerman)
WINNIPEG -- A car flipped and burst into flames on Portage Avenue early Sunday morning.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it responded to a crash near Portage Avenue and Cavalier Drive around 1:14 a.m.
One person was transported to hospital in stable condition.
Traffic is blocked off in both directions.
This is a developing story. More details to come.