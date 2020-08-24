WINNIPEG -- A car burst into flames in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface area on Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the car told CTV News Winnipeg, the car was involved in a minor front-end accident on Saturday. Then on Sunday, while near the St. Boniface Cathedral, the car caught fire as smoke built-up from the engine.

Fire crews managed to quickly extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt during the incident.