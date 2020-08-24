Advertisement
Car goes up in flames by St. Boniface Cathedral
Published Monday, August 24, 2020 6:10AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A car burst into flames in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface area on Sunday afternoon.
The driver of the car told CTV News Winnipeg, the car was involved in a minor front-end accident on Saturday. Then on Sunday, while near the St. Boniface Cathedral, the car caught fire as smoke built-up from the engine.
Fire crews managed to quickly extinguish the fire.
No one was hurt during the incident.
