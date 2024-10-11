WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Car show at football game raises funds for CancerCare

    Share

    A parking lot at a Winnipeg high school football game was taken over by classic cars Thursday night.

    Almost 40 cars were on display in the parking lot of Sturgeon Heights Collegiate as part of the school's homecoming week.

    But it wasn't just an event to admire cars. The school was also hoping people would leave a donation for CancerCare Manitoba.

    Josh Deserranno, an automotive instructor at the school, said the cars were a big part of it.

    "I really think it's a really great opportunity for the students to help and give back," he said. "And it really ties into what we do in the shop. It shows our kids what the advancements in technology look like, how we started off and where we're at today."

    In addition to the car show, the students also raised money for CancerCare by having an ice cream day, a pizza lunch and a pancake eating contest.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce

    U.S. planemaker Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10 per cent of its global workforce, delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and announced substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News