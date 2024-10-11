Car show at football game raises funds for CancerCare

A parking lot at a Winnipeg high school football game was taken over by classic cars Thursday night.

Almost 40 cars were on display in the parking lot of Sturgeon Heights Collegiate as part of the school's homecoming week.

But it wasn't just an event to admire cars. The school was also hoping people would leave a donation for CancerCare Manitoba.

Josh Deserranno, an automotive instructor at the school, said the cars were a big part of it.

"I really think it's a really great opportunity for the students to help and give back," he said. "And it really ties into what we do in the shop. It shows our kids what the advancements in technology look like, how we started off and where we're at today."

In addition to the car show, the students also raised money for CancerCare by having an ice cream day, a pizza lunch and a pancake eating contest.