

CTV Winnipeg





Some people living in old St. Vital woke up find their cars vandalized Tuesday morning.

John Burton and his neighbours discovered the tires on their cars were slashed overnight.

“It’s just sheer vandalism,” he said.

Anna Corvino said her friends and neighbours on surrounding streets were also affected.

She said it makes her angry.

"Especially given the kind of neighbourhood that we live in, where there's so many elderly people and people who are just doing their best to get by and they come out and they can't get to work and they've got to try and figure out how they're going to change their tires," Corvino said.

CTV reached out to the Winnipeg police to see if any reports had been made.

Police would not say if anyone had filed a report.