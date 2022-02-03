Carbon monoxide alarms prompt Winnipeg high school to close Thursday

A Winnipeg high school is closed today after the carbon monoxide detectors were triggered.

Sisler High School, part of the Winnipeg School Division, closed due to a “malfunctioning roof top unit” that prompted the sensors to go off.

The division said students and staff are being asked to pivot to remote learning.

The Winnipeg School Division said its building department is working on repairs to the system at the school on Redwood Avenue. The school is expected to resume in-person classes on Monday, as Friday is a division-wide non-instructional day for students.

Approximately 1,900 students are affected by the closure.