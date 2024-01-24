Carbon monoxide buildup at Main Street project sparked by construction equipment

A carbon monoxide incident at the Main Street Project on Tuesday evening was caused by diesel-powered construction equipment.

The incident began around 5:45 p.m. when the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to a potential fire at the facility in the 600 block of Main Street.

When crews got to the scene, they determined there wasn’t a fire, but rather that the alarm was triggered by carbon monoxide in the building.

Firefighters helped to get everyone out of the facility and then worked to ventilate the carbon monoxide.

Paramedics assessed two people who were taken to the hospital – one in stable condition and another in unstable condition. However, it’s not believed their medical conditions were linked to the buildup of carbon monoxide.

A Winnipeg Transit bus was brought to the scene to provide shelter for the evacuees.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the incident is believed to have been caused by the use of diesel-powered fueled construction equipment in the building.

Winnipeggers are being reminded that carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless, tasteless gas that is produced when fossil fuels burn incompletely.

The city notes that the most common source for carbon monoxide in homes is cooking or heating equipment.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include nausea, dizziness, confusion, and vision and hearing loss. Exposure can be fatal.

Anyone who suspects carbon monoxide in their home should get out immediately and call 911.