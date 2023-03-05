Carbon monoxide leak sends two to hospital

Manitoba Hydro is making repairs at an East Kildonan home after a carbon monoxide leak sent two people to hospital Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a two-storey duplex on Callum Crescent around 7:20 a.m. for reports of activated carbon monoxide alarms.

Firefighters arrived to find unsafe levels of carbon monoxide in both suites, with confirmed readings as high as 600 parts per million.

Residents from one of the suites had already self-evacuated, so crews quickly got everyone out of the other suite.

Two residents were assessed and treated at the scene by paramedics, and then taken to hospital in stable condition.

Fire crews ventilated the building thoroughly. Manitoba Hydro was also on scene to find the source of the carbon monoxide leak and make repairs.