

CTV Winnipeg





Ottawa’s carbon tax is set to take effect on Monday in Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.

Residents in there will be paying more for gasoline and heating fuel because those four provinces refuse to impose their own emissions pricing.

The new tax is expected to add more than four cents per litre to the price of gasoline.

The Liberal Government says the carbon tax is a way to protect the environment, but critics say that it will kill jobs and cost residents and businesses.

Ontario and Saskatchewan are currently fighting it in court.