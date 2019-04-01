

The Canadian Press





A carbon tax takes effect Monday in provinces that refused to impose their own emissions pricing -- and that includes Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The starting rate adds 4.4 cents to the price of a litre of gas, about four cents to a cubic metre of natural gas, and also drives up the cost of propane, butane and aviation fuel.

Residents will be getting rebates on their income tax returns.

The rebates start at $128 annually, and vary between provinces and increase for people with spouses or dependents at home.