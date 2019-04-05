An employee at a personal care home on Henderson Highway has been arrested and faces multiple theft charges after Winnipeg police received a report about a resident’s missing jewelry.

CTV News has learned the personal care home is Kildonan Long Term Care.

Officers say a woman told police last month her 93-year-old mother was missing a wedding ring and engagement ring she was incapable of removing herself.

The major crimes unit launched an investigation in cooperation with the care home and identified eight victims between the ages of 78 and 100.

“All had lost jewelry, some of which had been forcibly removed,” said Winnipeg Police Service Const. Tammy Skrabek. “The victims have dementia and are considered vulnerable persons.”

Skrabek said a 37-year-old woman who worked at the care home was arrested and will be charged with eight counts of theft under $5,000.

She was released on a promise to appear in court.