A company that owns a Winnipeg care home where an employee allegedly sexually assaulted a resident says it has a detailed screening process in place.

Extendicare provided an updated statement to CTV News Friday after being asked about its policy on background checks.

It follows an allegation of a sexual assault at Extendicare Oakview Place in the St. James area of Winnipeg.

Const. Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News the reported incident happened in November 2018 and the victim, a resident at the care home, advised facility staff what had happened and was taken to hospital. Police arrested a man on Wednesday, who they say worked at the care home.

Extendicare regional director Ron Parent wrote:

“Extendicare has a detailed screening process in place for our staff including Police background checks.”

He also said the company has been working with the family and is “in close communication with them.”

Carver told CTV News the man isn’t known to police, and that an individual can’t be “screened out” if they don’t show up on the radar.

“Someone who hasn’t exhibited a particular type of behavior historically and is vetted appropriately in every way possible can still act in a violent nature.”

Carver also said part of the investigation was looking into whether there are any other victims, but said police didn’t have anything to lead them to that conclusion.

Manitoba Association of Senior Centres and advocate Connie Newman called the incident terrifying and said it serves as an important reminder that violent incidents can happen anywhere and to anyone.

“Whenever something like this happens, we really need to look at our world around us and think about how we help those people that are vulnerable,” said Newman.

Extendicare Oakview Place is a member of the Long Term and Continuing Care Association of Manitoba (LTCAM). Executive director Jan Legeros responded to CTV News in an email writing:

“I am aware of this tragic incident. I am also aware of the actions taken by Oakview Place. These actions are in accordance with training and education staff receive on policies and procedures for situations such as this.”

Police said the man arrested has been released on a promise to apear in court.



