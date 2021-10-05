Carjacking in Garden Hill leaves two men in hospital: RCMP
RCMP are searching for suspects after a man was pulled from his vehicle by a group of six people who allegedly assaulted him, stole his vehicle, and then came back and assaulted him again.
The report of the assault came in to Island Lake RCMP around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday. Mounties said a 37-year-old man was driving in Garden Hill First Nation when the group of six – five men and one woman – stopped him.
RCMP said the man was dragged out of the vehicle and the group assaulted him, then drove off with his vehicle, leaving him behind.
The group came back and assaulted the man again, RCMP said. Another 37-year-old man who lives nearby tried to help the victim, but Mounties said the group turned on him and assaulted him, leaving him with serious injuries.
Both men were taken to the nursing station and were then flown to Winnipeg.
Mounties said the group has been identified by police, though they have not been found or arrested.
RCMP are investigating the assaults.
