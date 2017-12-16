

CTV Winnipeg





Two people have been taken into police custody following an overnight carjacking.

Winnipeg police said around midnight Saturday two suspects confronted two people inside a parked vehicle in the 100 block of St. Mary’s Road.

The two people in the car were waiting for the owner of the vehicle who was in a nearby restaurant, police said.

Officers said the two suspects pulled out unidentified weapons and demanded the people in the car get out.

Police said as the suspects got in the car, the two victims got out. The owner was alerted of the theft and attempted to get in through the passenger side.

The suspect driving the vehicle then put the car into reverse causing the owner to jump from the vehicle.

Officers said the car was found a short time later abandoned in the 100 block of Enfield Crescent.

Members of K9 Unit found a man hiding in a recycling bin behind a nearby apartment building.

The K9 Unit then tracked a woman to the 100 block of Kitson Street.

Police said a 41-year-old man and 31-year-old woman now face charges for theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon.