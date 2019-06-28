

CTV News Winnipeg





A Winnipeg police officer was hit by a stolen cruiser on Thursday during a lengthy chase that spanned from Winnipeg to a few kilometres outside of Portage la Prairie, Man.

Around 2:30 a.m. police spotted a stolen Jeep near McGregor Street and Jarvis Avenue, which was tracked by the AIR1 police helicopter as it drove westbound through the city.

As the Jeep drove towards the city’s outskirts, RCMP were notified, and Winnipeg police deployed a tire deflation device, which caused the Jeep to stop at a Flying J in Headingley, Man.

Police said two suspects got out of the Jeep, one of whom had a metal bar, and confronted three people in a car from Quebec. Officers allege the suspects dragged all three from the car, and when one of the victims tried to retrieve property they were dragged about six metres before falling from the fleeing car. This victim was seriously hurt and is in hospital.

Police said the stolen car was driven onto Portage Avenue, but was stopped by police cars. The suspects then ran away. Officers quickly arrested one man, while the other suspect left in a police car that hit an officer during the escape. The officer didn’t need to be hospitalized.

Officers said in a news release the suspect in the police car drove west on the Trans-Canada Highway in an “erratic and dangerous matter, at times surpassing speeds of 200” km/h.

After deploying a tire deflation device, RCMP stopped the car at a gas bar east of Portage la Prairie. Winnipeg police said the suspect tried to carjack a woman there, but RCMP intervened and made an arrest.

Terry Johnathon Dutko, 20, has been charged with a slew of offences, including five counts of robbery and assault a peace officer. Police said he has also been accused in more than two dozen other crimes, including a list of break-ins and thefts, that took place between Feb. 25 and June 25.

Melvin Edwin Sanford, 37, has been charged with a number of offences including three counts of robbery and aggravated assault.

None of the allegations has been tested or proven in court.

Both suspects are in custody.