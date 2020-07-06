WINNIPEG -- Although we’re less than a week into July, the season is already nearing its end for nurseries and greenhouses around the city.

That means some businesses have a stock of unsold flowers and vegetable plants.

One grower south of Winnipeg is sharing that abundance with the inner-city community of North Point Douglas.

Glenlea Greenhouses has donated a carload of bedding plants and vegetables. According to a news release, the flowers will be planted in both a community garden and in some home gardens in the area.

Sue MacLeod of Glenlea said she was approached by North Point Douglas community advocate Sel Burrows when he visited the Glenlea booth at the St. Norbert Farmers’ Market earlier this year.

She offered to donate plants to help beautify the area and cheer up residents of a low-income neighbourhood in which residents may not have opportunities to enjoy activities like gardening.

“Having flowers makes life better so why not share them,” said MacLeod. She said Burrows arrived at her greenhouses on Sunday and was able to load up a vehicle with plants for gardens in North Point Douglas.

“I told him to take what he needed, and he left with tomatoes, peppers, geraniums, daisies, and marigolds," said MacLeod.

According to the news release, community leaders appreciate the generosity and hope that other nurseries will join Glenlea in donating surplus plants in future years.

The flowers and vegetables will be distributed in the community by the Environment Committee of the Residents Committee and by the Point Powerline advocacy group which Burrows represents.

MacLeod said the local horticulture industry has a reputation for donating generously to beautification and reforestation programs.

She said Glenlea also donates plants to the Art City community art studio in West Broadway.

MacLeod said now that her company has established contact with the North Point Douglas community, she will be sure to donate to them again in future years.