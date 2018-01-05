

CTV Winnipeg





Some construction work will close a major downtown street for all of next week.

Southbound Carlton Street from Graham Avenue to St. Mary Avenue will be closed off to vehicles starting Monday, Jan. 8 at 6 a.m. until Friday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. to allow for tower crane work.

The city said motorists should allow for extra travel time and use alternate routes if possible.

Pedestrians can still access Carlton Street on the west sidewalk, and transit buses won’t be impacted, the city said.