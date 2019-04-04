

The town of Carman, Man. issued a precautionary boil water advisory Tuesday because of cloudiness in the water.

Turbidity, or cloudiness, is caused by naturally occurring organic matter, silt, and sand that gets mixed in with the water.

The town said a precautionary boil water advisory is issued when water may be unsafe. No illnesses have been reported, and no water samples have detected bacteria.

Until further notice, the town recommends that all water used for consumption should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it’s used for:

Drinking and ice making;

Preparing beverages, such as infant formula;

Preparing food, including washing fruits and vegetables;

And brushing teeth.

The advisory does not include the RM of Dufferin.

