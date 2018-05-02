

Fans of Carol Burnett rejoice.

Just For laughs and NorthWest Comedy announced that the comedian, actress and author is coming to Winnipeg with her show Carol Burnett – An Evening of Laughter and Reflection Where the Audience Asks Questions.

The shows format will allow Burnett to discuss memorable moments from her career and take audience questions the same way she did on The Carol Burnett Show.

Burnett will be in Winnipeg on Sept. 27 at the Centennial Concert Hall. Tickets start at $79 and go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m.