Cars severely damaged in crash in Winnipeg's North End

WINNIPEG -

Two cars appear to have sustained severe damage in a crash in Winnipeg’s North End on Thursday evening.

The collision took place on Main Street near Mountain Avenue.

Winnipeg police did not have details to provide on Thursday, but images from the scene at around 8:30 p.m. show two white cars with severe front-end damage.

Main Street was closed from Redwood to Mountain Avenues as police investigated. On Friday morning, police confirmed the street had fully reopened.