

CTV Winnipeg





More than 200 people entered their carving creations in the 2018 Prairie Canada Carving Championship in Winnipeg Sunday.

The event was held at the Pembina Curling Club and hosted carvers from across Canada and a few entries from the U.S..

The carvings in the competition are made from wood, antler, bone and stone.

The festivities also included carving demonstrations and a live auction.

Winners received cash prizes for their entries.

This year marks the 32 year for the event.