A Winnipeg mother whose newborn was apprehended by child and family services last month will have to wait a little longer to find out who will get custody of the child.

There was a brief hearing in a Winnipeg courtroom Wednesday morning with a lawyer for the agency and a lawyer for the mother appearing before a judge.

The matter was adjourned until next week while lawyers for the mother and the child’s father review the details of a custody arrangement.

The family spoke out about the apprehension after a video was posted on social media of the baby being taken from the mother.

CTV is not identifying any of the people involved because the matter involves a child in care.