Case involving mother whose child was apprehended by CFS adjourned until next week
There was a brief hearing in a Winnipeg courtroom Wednesday morning with a lawyer for the agency and a lawyer for the mother appearing before a judge. (File image)
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 11:35AM CST
A Winnipeg mother whose newborn was apprehended by child and family services last month will have to wait a little longer to find out who will get custody of the child.
There was a brief hearing in a Winnipeg courtroom Wednesday morning with a lawyer for the agency and a lawyer for the mother appearing before a judge.
The matter was adjourned until next week while lawyers for the mother and the child’s father review the details of a custody arrangement.
The family spoke out about the apprehension after a video was posted on social media of the baby being taken from the mother.
CTV is not identifying any of the people involved because the matter involves a child in care.