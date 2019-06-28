

Simon Stones, CTV News Winnipeg





A Manitoba man in his 30s is recovering in hospital after contracting measles while travelling in the Philippines.

Manitoba's acting public health officer says health officials are currently working to develop contact lists and getting a protocol together to reach out to people who may have been in contact with the individual.

He says the risk to the public is minimal.

“In this instance we consider the likelihood of transmission to be relatively low but we are certainly interested in reaching people who are at high risk, so children under 12 months, pregnant women or those with immune compromise who we are really focusing on," said Dr. Brent Roussin.

The man, who lives in the area of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, returned from Manila on June 24, travelling through Vancouver and then Winnipeg on Philippine Airlines flight PR 116 and WestJet flight WJ458.

He was at the Vancouver International Airport’s customs and baggage area on Monday from 5:15 p.m. PT to 7 p.m. PT, and Winnipeg Richardson International Airport’s arrival and baggage claim on Tuesday from midnight to 2 a.m.

He also attended the Assiniboine Clinic on Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Health Sciences Centre emergency from 4:45 p.m. to midnight.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed should call Health Links at 204-788-8200.